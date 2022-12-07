TheStreet Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to D+

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LE stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 2.60. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
