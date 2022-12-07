TheStreet Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to D+

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 2.60. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 490,191 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 52.6% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 356.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

