ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and $64,267.06 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

