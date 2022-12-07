THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.