THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $84.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $86.00. THOR Industries shares last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 13,613 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.