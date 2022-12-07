Threshold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.33 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $178.18 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01813738 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,145,443.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.