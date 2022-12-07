TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,487 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. 8,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,358. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

