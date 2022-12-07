TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $311,000.

VTIQU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

