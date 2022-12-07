TIG Advisors LLC Sells 115,103 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,103 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLIU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Colicity by 44.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colicity by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the last quarter.

COLIU stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

