TIG Advisors LLC Sells 153,453 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,453 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 385.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 664,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,750. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

