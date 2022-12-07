TIG Advisors LLC Sells 24,559 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,425. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

