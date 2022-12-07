TIG Advisors LLC Sells 41,672 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its position in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 229.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000.

NASDAQ SCOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,855. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

