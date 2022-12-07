Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,677,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,956,643 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Tilray Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tilray by 0.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 678,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

