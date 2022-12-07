Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $47.81. 30,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,258,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $273,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

