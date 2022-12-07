Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Down 1.5%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

