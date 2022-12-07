Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Down 2.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.
Town and Country Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.14.
Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter.
Town and Country Financial Company Profile
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
