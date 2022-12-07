Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 999% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 128.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

