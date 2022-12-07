Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 32,319 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,135 call options.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
Shares of ZIM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 188,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $91.23.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.
ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
