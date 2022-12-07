Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 32,319 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,135 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 188,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.