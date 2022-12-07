Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 31,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

