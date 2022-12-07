Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.11

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.11 and last traded at $190.04, with a volume of 8598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $466,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

