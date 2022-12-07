Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0773 on Top Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $183,112.71 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.