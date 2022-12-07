Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 12,961 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $3,046,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

