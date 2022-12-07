TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head-To-Head Survey

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 236.39%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TRX Gold and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 5.98 -$6.22 million ($0.03) -10.90 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.96

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberline Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.52% -9.79% Timberline Resources N/A -31.33% -30.19%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

