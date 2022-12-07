TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 4.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. 71,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,074,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.