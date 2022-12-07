TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 4.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. 71,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,074,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.
TuSimple Trading Down 6.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.