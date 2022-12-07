U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.57. 27,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 32,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

