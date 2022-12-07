Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.60.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $465.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

