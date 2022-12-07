Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.67. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,138,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.