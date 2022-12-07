Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniper from €2.20 ($2.32) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

