United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Critical Review

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.07 $13.58 million $3.14 5.85 OptimumBank $12.16 million 2.44 $6.30 million $1.58 2.77

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 21.50% 0.06% N/A OptimumBank 36.92% 15.10% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Bancshares and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OptimumBank beats United Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

