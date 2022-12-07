United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $45.58

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.58, but opened at $43.15. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 8,892 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

