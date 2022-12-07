United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 1.8%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 743,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,356,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

