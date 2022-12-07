United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,194,320.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.08. 316,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,182. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.