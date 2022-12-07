Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.51

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 4193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.