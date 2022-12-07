Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
