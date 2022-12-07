Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Universal Insurance Stock Up 3.2 %
Universal Insurance stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
UVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
