UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.12. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 7,916 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
UP Fintech Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
