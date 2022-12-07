UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 9th

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 9th.

UpHealth Stock Down 28.8 %

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of UpHealth

UpHealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 412,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

