UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 9th

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 9th.
Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.79.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
