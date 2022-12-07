US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA) Raises Dividend to $3.22 Per Share

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.22 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from US Masters Residential Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $3.15.

US Masters Residential Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86.

About US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

