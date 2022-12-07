US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA) Raises Dividend to $3.22 Per Share

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.22 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from US Masters Residential Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $3.15.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86.
About US Masters Residential Property Fund
