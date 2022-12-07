V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41.

V.F. Trading Down 0.4 %

VFC stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

