Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $55.36 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $875.70 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

