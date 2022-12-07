Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005755 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $844.99 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

