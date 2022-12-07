Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

