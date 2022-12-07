Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $661.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Valhi in the first quarter worth $315,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth $254,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Valhi by 631.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

