Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

