Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

