Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $361.23. 164,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,954. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.