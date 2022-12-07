Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 1.9%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.36). 126,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 228,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.23).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 175.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 634.74. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vietnam Enterprise Investments

In other Vietnam Enterprise Investments news, insider Dominic Scriven bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($342,031.46).

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.