ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 22,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,051. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 38.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 25.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 31.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

