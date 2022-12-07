Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 73.2% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

