Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 116,254 shares changing hands.
Vista Gold Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Gold
In other Vista Gold news, SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $43,555.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $75,141. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
