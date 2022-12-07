Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.83

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 64462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $650.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

About Vitru

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

