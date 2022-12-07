Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.83

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 64462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $650.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
